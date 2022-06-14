Macron urges the French to give him a “strong majority”

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron urged the French to give him a “strong majority” Sunday in the second, decisive round of nationwide parliamentary elections. Macron appeared under pressure as he spoke from the tarmac of a Paris airport, just before boarding a flight for a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova. “We need a strong majority,” he repeated several times. After the elections’ first round, his party and allies are expected to keep the biggest number of seats at the National Assembly, but possibly fall short of an absolute majority. Macron’s government would then still be able to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators.