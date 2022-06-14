Skip to Content
Nebraska’s capital city rescinds LGBTQ fairness ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The City Council in Nebraska’s capital city has rescinded an anti-discrimination measure that extended protections to sexual orientation and gender identity, just four months after unanimously approving it. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln City Council voted 4-3 Monday to rescind the February revision to the city’s fairness ordinance in the face of a successful petition effort by a conservative group to put the measure to a vote of the people. Two of the council members who voted to rescind the measure — Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers — are openly gay. They say the voted to rescind the protection for fear the measure would not survive at the ballot box.

