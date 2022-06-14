Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada

By The Associated Press

Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom says gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year. Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine have prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. The dpa news agency reports Tuesday that Germany’s utility network agency said it didn’t see gas supplies as endangered and that reduced amounts through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea aligned with commercial behavior and the previously announced cutoff of gas to Denmark and the Netherlands. Spot gas prices rose in Europe in a sign of jitters over possible further effects of the war on supplies of Russian gas.