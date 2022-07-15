Skip to Content
AP National News
5-letter word for fun? Hasbro, NYT create Wordle board game

By MARK PRATT
Associated Press

The company that makes some of the world’s most iconic board games including Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue is developing a new one based on Wordle, the obsessively popular digital word-guessing game. Hasbro Inc. and Wordle owner The New York Times announced Thursday that Wordle: The Party Game will be available for purchase in North America in October. In the free online version, players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. The drawback is that it can only be played once per day. The board game will give players the opportunity to play against others, and play as much as they want.

Associated Press

