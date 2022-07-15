Skip to Content
Bathroom dispute threatens top OAS meeting in Peru

By FRANLIN BRICEÑO
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A dispute over a gender-neutral bathroom has endangered Peru’s plan to host the next gathering of the Organization of American States’ top decision-making body. Peru’s congress is dominated by social conservatives and it has voted to deny authorization for the scheduled Oct. 5-7 OAS General Assembly. It is supposed to bring together foreign ministers from across the hemisphere under the theme: “Together against inequality and discrimination.” The OAS had requested at least one gender-neutral bathroom be available. Peru’s Foreign Minister César Landa issued an appeal on Twitter Friday urging lawmakers to reconsider. He said the action “seriously damages the international image of Peru.”

