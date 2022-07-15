Wayward dolphin spotted swimming in river in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A wayward dolphin has been swimming in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound. The dolphin was first spotted Thursday morning by fishermen along the Thames River, jumping around near the Norwich Marina. Eventually, the animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was notified. They have been monitoring the situation along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ocean mammal was spotted in the same area again on Friday morning. The aquarium’s animal rescue technician says they are hopeful the animal will make its way back to the sound without needing to be rescued.

