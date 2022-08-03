Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites led to some voters leaving before being able to cast their primary ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McClure both blamed Tuesday’s problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” McClure says he has seen no evidence of a “nefarious act” but said mistakes were made “on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.

