City buying tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles. The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the new windshields. The initiative follows the death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31. The 24-year-old officer was shot through the windshield of his police cruiser before he could exit the vehicle during an early morning traffic stop. Forty-two-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson has been charged with murder and other crimes in the shooting.

