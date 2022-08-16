Reports: Israel carried out Gaza strike that killed 5 minors

JEBALIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian human rights group and an Israeli newspaper are reporting that an explosion in a cemetery that killed five Palestinian children during the latest Gaza flare-up was caused by an Israeli airstrike. It was one of a number of blasts during the fighting that did not bear the telltale signs of an Israeli F-16 or drone strike, and which the Israeli military said might have been caused by rocket misfires by Palestinian militants. The five children, aged 4 to 16 years old, had gathered in the local cemetery, one of the few open spaces in the crowded Jebaliya refugee camp. They were killed hours before a cease-fire ended the fighting.

By FARES AKRAM and SAM McNEIL Associated Press

