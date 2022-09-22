Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists are still trying to understand the effects of the Tongan volcano eruption earlier this year. The eruption sent huge amounts of water into the atmosphere. How much water? According to a study published Thursday, at least 50 million metric tons of vapor. Most volcanic blasts send up clouds of sulfur that cool off the Earth. But the blast in Tonga started under the ocean and sent up much more water than usual. Scientists say that water could act as a greenhouse gas and cause a small amount of warming in the next few years. They’re hoping to figure out just how much and for how long.

