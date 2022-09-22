UN experts detail extensive war crimes amid Tigray conflict

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed investigators say they have turned up evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and Eritrea’s military — including rape, murder and pillage — over the nearly two-year war on Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia, working under a mandate from the U.N.’s Human Rights Council, attributed a litany of war crimes on all sides. But it said the government forces of Ethiopia had also resorted to “starvation of civilians” as a tool of war. It also said both Ethiopian and Eritrean forces were found to be responsible for “sexual slavery” but Tigray forces were not.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.