Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race for Los Angeles mayor has taken a nasty turn, with both candidates sharpening attacks. Longtime U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is questioning rival Rick Caruso’s commitment to the Democratic Party, since the longtime Republican enrolled as a Democrat shortly before he entered the race. Caruso, a billionaire developer, is trying to raise doubts about Bass’ character and link her to a federal corruption probe in which prosecutors have said she is not under investigation. Caruso has amassed about $60 million for the contest, much of it his own money. Unable to match Caruso’s campaign treasury, Bass says she’s counting on “the power of the people.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.