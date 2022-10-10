Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor’s race
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race for Los Angeles mayor has taken a nasty turn, with both candidates sharpening attacks. Longtime U.S. Rep. Karen Bass is questioning rival Rick Caruso’s commitment to the Democratic Party, since the longtime Republican enrolled as a Democrat shortly before he entered the race. Caruso, a billionaire developer, is trying to raise doubts about Bass’ character and link her to a federal corruption probe in which prosecutors have said she is not under investigation. Caruso has amassed about $60 million for the contest, much of it his own money. Unable to match Caruso’s campaign treasury, Bass says she’s counting on “the power of the people.”