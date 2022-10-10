Liz Weston: How to spot a great 401(k)

It pays to know the difference between a good 401(k) and a great 401(k). Compared to an average plan, great plans offer features that could potentially lead to tens of thousands of dollars in additional retirement money. Learn the ins and outs of your current 401(k) and compare it to some of the hallmarks of a great 401(k). Pay particular attention to a plan’s contribution waiting period, matching formula and vesting schedule. You could use what you learn as leverage to evaluate job offers or negotiate a raise.

