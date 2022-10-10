The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The spritz originated in 19th century Italy. But it has evolved in recent years from Italian aperitif to global cocktail. This wine-based cocktail in its modern form consists of prosecco, digestive bitters and soda water. The prosecco adds fizz to a drink that had traditional been made with non-sparkling white wine. Bitters like Select, Aperol and Campari make the drink glow bright red and orange. Sales of spirit aperitifs grew in volume globally by 26% in 2021 over the year before, according to marketing analysts IWSR Drinks. The top five markets for aperitifs are Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.