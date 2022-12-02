Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls nearly six years ago. Fifty-year-old Richard Matthew Allen of Delphi is charged with murder in the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Judge Fran Gull’s order applies to attorneys, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and the girls’ family members. Any of these people who comment in public could face contempt of court charges. Carroll County prosecutors had sought the gag order.