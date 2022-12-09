Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. The reporters said emergency services workers responded very quickly. The reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. He said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

