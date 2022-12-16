Former Philly detective sentenced to decades in rape case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer convicted in June of sexually assaulting or exploiting three male witnesses and informants has been sentenced to between 24.5 and 49 years in prison. Philip Nordo’s conviction on multiple charges of rape, official oppression and stalking led prosecutors to review convictions and overturn or drop prosecutions in at least 11 cases in which the disgraced detective played a pivotal role. Court records say the 56-year-old Nordo was sentenced Friday. He has maintained his innocence, and his attorney has said he plans to appeal.

