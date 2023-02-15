Nicaragua pulls citizenship of Ramirez, Belli, 92 opponents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua has cancelled the citizenship of 94 political opponents, including writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli. Appeals Court Justice Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía read a ruling Wednesday that declares the 94 “traitors” and says they have lost their Nicaraguan citizenship. The judge also says their properties will be confiscated. It is not clear what law the declaration is based on. Nicaragua’s congress has not yet fully approved a bill that would allow the government to strip people of their citizenship. Most of those named have fled Nicaragua since President Daniel Ortega began arresting opponents two years ago.

