Park Service clears homeless encampment near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Park Service employees have swept through a large homeless encampment three blocks from the White House tearing down dozens of tents and warning that people who resisted would be subject to arrest. The action is the latest development in a long-running saga involving the District of Columbia government, the Park Service and homeless people. Advocates claim the city hasn’t done enough to help them the unhoused find safe shelter. Workers in white jumpsuits used rakes, shovels and pitchforks to clear the encampment. They tossed the remnants of the tent city into a pair of garbage trucks.

