UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire in Ukraine and peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The European Union is circulating the resolution to be voted on by the U.N. General Assembly on the eve of next week’s first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It calls for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” There are no vetoes in the 193-member world body, so the resolution is certain to be adopted at the end of a high-level emergency special session of the assembly Feb. 23. But the big question is how many “yes” votes it will get. The assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council is paralyzed as a result of Russia’s veto power.

