White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year. It’s part of a plan announced Wednesday by the White House. Tesla’s decision will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs, by the end of 2024. The plan to open the nation’s largest and most reliable charging network to all drivers is a potential game-changer in promoting EV use. Electric vehicles are a key component of President Joe Biden’s goal to fight climate change.

