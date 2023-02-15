Skip to Content
Woman arrested after video showed her harassing family

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman depicted in videos pounding on a family’s door and hurling racial insults is facing charges. Judy Kline, who’s 54, was charged with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon after prosecutors reviewed the videos. It took more than a year for charges to be filed because the original complaint languished before videos surfaced on social media. A judge on Wednesday issued a protection order against Kline, ordering her to stay away from the home. Kline didn’t appear at the hearing. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer.

