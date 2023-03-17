Q&A: Code Kunst on new album and his love for Mac Miller

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Producer Code Kunst arguably one of the most well-known artists in South Korea’s thriving music scene, a rarity in a country where singers get most of the attention. His fame comes from his nearly decadelong career churning out hit songs with some of the country’s biggest names. For his latest album, “Remember Archive,” he teamed up with global K-pop stars Wendy and Mino and hip-hop acts like Gaeko, Tiger JK and Jay Park. In an interview with The Associated Press, the 33-year-old hitmaker explains his stage name (he was inspired by the German word for “art”) and how late rapper Mac Miller is the artist who inspires him the most.

