Quadruple murder trial begins for former NY police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in New York is continuing to listen to testimony in the murder trial of a former suburban New York police officer accused of masterminding the killing of four people. Prosecutors say Nicholas Tartaglione and his associates strangled one of the men to death with a zip tie over money in a drug operation. Three others were shot execution-style. Their bodies were dug up in December 2018, about eight months after they were killed in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles north of Manhattan. Defense attorneys assert that Tartaglione had nothing to do with the killings and was being used by the government as a convenient fall guy.

