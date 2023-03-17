States debate making changes to embattled voter roll system

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials from states enrolled in a bipartisan effort to ensure accurate voter lists are meeting to consider changes demanded by some Republicans, who are threatening to pull out as the system is being targeted by conspiracy theories tied to the 2020 election. The Electronic Registration Information Center, more commonly known as ERIC, has a record of combating voter fraud. Yet, it has drawn suspicion from some Republicans after a series of online stories last year questioning its funding and purpose. Earlier this month, election officials from Florida, Missouri and West Virginia said they planned to withdraw from the group, joining Louisiana and Alabama.

