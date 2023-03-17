UN rights chief decries ‘systematic repression’ in Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief called on Belarus to end its “systematic repression” of critics and immediately release people held on political grounds, saying some violations may amount to crimes against humanity. The comments from Volker Türk on Friday came as his office released a new report that documented violations of international law like unlawful killings, torture, sexual violence and deprivation of the right to freedom of expression and association. The report is based on interviews with more than 200 victims and witnesses and other sources.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.