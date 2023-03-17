US to pledge over $171M in humanitarian help for Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The State Department says the U.S. government will pledge more than $171 million for humanitarian and development projects to assist Venezuelans at home and abroad. The agency says U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will announce the funding Friday during a conference in Brussels intended to raise awareness of Venezuela’s protracted crisis. The State Department says the funding will help people facing hunger, water shortages and other challenges in their home country. It will also benefit some of the more than 7 million Venezuelans who have migrated during the crisis. A U.N. report last year estimated it would cost $795 million to provide all the humanitarian help needed by about 5.2 million people in Venezuela.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.