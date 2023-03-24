Russia puts ex-Putin speechwriter on wanted list

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Russia have placed a former speechwriter for President Vladimir Putin on a wanted list for criminal suspects. Abbas Gallyamov wrote speeches for Putin during the Russian leader’s 2008-12 stint as prime minister. Gallyamov later became a political consultant and analyst. He has lived abroad in recent years. On Friday, Russian news outlets and an Associated Press reporter discovered Gallyamov listed in the Interior Ministry’s database. His entry says he’s wanted “in relation to a Criminal Code article” but didn’t include the law he’s accused of breaking. Gallyamov says he assumes the charge is discrediting the army, which became a crime after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.