GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher ed

Republican governors and lawmakers are increasingly targeting “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives in public colleges and universities. An Associated Press analysis identified more than 30 bills in at least a dozen Republican-led states that seek to ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices or prohibit the consideration of such concepts in employment decisions and student admissions. Many of the bills trace their roots to one of a half-dozen conservative or libertarian groups offering model legislation or recommendations on the topic. Republicans contend the offices are promoting liberal ideology. But some faculty and students say that’s a mischaracterization.

