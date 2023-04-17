Malala Yousafzai working on new book, her ‘most personal’

NEW YORK (AP) — Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is working on a new memoir, the latest book by the young activist from Pakistan known for her advocacy for education for girls and for surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban. Atria Books announced the memoir Monday. It is currently untitled and has no scheduled release date. Yousafzai was just 17 when she won the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014. She has since graduated from Oxford University; and married Asser Malik. She is currently president of Extracurricular Productions, which has a deal with Apple TV+ for a wide range of film and television projects.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.