Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has voted not to indict eight Ohio police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker after a car and foot chase that ended in the 25-year-old Black man being shot to death last summer. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the decision Monday. Walker’s death in June sparked protests in Akron after police released body camera footage showing officers firing from multiple directions after Walker jumped out of his moving car. Police say Walker fled an attempted traffic stop for minor equipment and traffic violations and fired a shot during the chase. They say a gun was found on a seat of his car.

