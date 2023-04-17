Senegal musician Maal named UN ambassador on desertification

LONDON (AP) — Senegalese singer-songwriter Baaba Maal has been named a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Covention to Combat Desertification. Maal has long been an activist on climate change and refugees. Since 2003, he has been committed to various development challenges in Africa, working with different U.N. family organizations. The veteran musician released his first album in seven years, “Being,” on March 31 and will headline the Barbican in London for the first time in 20 years on May 30.

