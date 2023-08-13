Reports: Explosion at restaurant in eastern China kills two

BEIJING (AP) — News reports say a gas explosion at a restaurant in eastern China has killed two people. A video posted on the website of the Beijing Youth Daily newspaper showed the explosion at a grilled fish restaurant in the city of Gaomi was powerful enough to knock a passing car sideways on the street outside. State TV said the cause was under investigation. Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered a national safety campaign in June after 31 people were killed in cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwestern city of Yinchuan.

