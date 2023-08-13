Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in the country’s Far East. Heavy downpours flooded villages in the region in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun, which battered Japan earlier this week before making its way toward the Korean peninsula. The remnants of the storm, now downgraded from typhoon status, were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas of the region over the weekend, according to Russian state media. Over 4,300 residential buildings were flooded and 28 settlements cut off by floodwaters. On Friday, local officials said that downpours had already caused floods in seven districts and killed at least three people.

