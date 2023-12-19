Remains found sunk in Kentucky lake almost 25 years ago finally identified

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified the remains of a man found wrapped in heavy chains and sunk to the bottom of a lake over two decades ago. Kentucky State Police say the man was found by fishermen in 1999. Efforts to identify the body were unsuccessful until state police sought help from a private forensic lab this year. They were able to link a relative to the remains, which led to the identity of the man, Roger Dale Parham. Parham was awaiting a criminal trial in Arkansas when he disappeared in 1999. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

