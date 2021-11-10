Housing Works celebrating grand opening of affordable housing community in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Housing Works staff were set to gather with partners, government representatives, service providers, and community members Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Legacy Landing.

The complex at 2065 NE Tucson Way consists of 47 apartments dedicated to housing low-income seniors on three residential floors above a ground floor health center, owned and operated by Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families throughout Central Oregon regardless of income or insurance status.

Six of the apartments are reserved for qualifying patients of Mosaic Medical with chronic medical conditions. Four apartments will be available to senior veterans who are homeless and working with the Veterans Affairs VASH program. All of the residents—as well as general members of the public—will have access to the comprehensive medical services and retail pharmacy provided by Mosaic Medical on the ground floor.

David Brandt, Housing Works’ executive director, said, “We are very excited to be partnering with Mosaic Medical on this development. By integrating Mosaic’s health services on-site and providing a link to their proactive, team-based approach to coordinated care, we can greatly improve the health of the residents and the surrounding community."

