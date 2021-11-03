Grand opening set for NE Bend mixed-use affordable housing community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works is excited to announce the grand opening of a new mixed-use property in Bend. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, beginning at 3 PM, Housing Works staff will gather with partners, government representatives, service providers, and community members to celebrate the grand opening of Legacy Landing.

Legacy Landing, at 2065 NE Tucson Way, is a new affordable housing community with 47 apartments dedicated to housing low-income seniors on three residential floors above a ground floor health center owned and operated by Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit organization serving individuals and families throughout Central Oregon regardless of income or insurance status.

Of the 47 apartments, six will be set aside for qualifying patients of Mosaic Medical with chronic medical conditions, and 4 apartments will be available to senior veterans who are homeless and working with the Veterans Affairs VASH program. All of the residents—as well as general members of the public—will have access to the comprehensive medical services and retail pharmacy provided by Mosaic Medical on the ground floor.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Mosaic Medical on this development. By integrating Mosaic’s health services on-site and providing a link to their proactive, team-based approach to coordinated care, we can greatly improve the health of the residents and the surrounding community,” says David Brandt, Housing Works’ Executive Director.

Legacy Landing is located in a thriving area proximate to not only health resources, but to shopping and recreation as well. Additionally, the site is well served by local transit and will have on-site amenities including a ground floor community room, nicely equipped exercise space and a top floor community room with an outside deck showcasing beautiful mountain views.

In addition to Housing Works, the development team included general contractor R&H Construction, architect Jim Landin, investor Wells Fargo, lender NOAH and property manager EPIC. Legacy Landing was constructed using funds from Oregon Housing and Community Services’ 9% low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC), GHAP, Housing Trust Funds, HOME, and Oregon Multifamily Energy Program. The purchase of the land was made possible by utilizing funds from the City of Bend’s Affordable Housing Fund and Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG).

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.