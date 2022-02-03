C.O. Irrigation District raising rates amid drought, assures costs will stay lowest in area
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While Central Oregon is drying up, the Central Oregon Irrigation District's water prices are going up.
Craig Horrell, managing director for COID, said they’re increasing the price because their hydropower contracts are not being renewed.
“The board deliberated on this for three years on this rate increase hoping that we could find a solution,” Horrell said.
Horrell said more companies are moving from hydropower to solar or wind=powered energy, and they’re not able to keep up with the prices.
“We’re not seeing the rates we had 30 years ago on these contracts when they were signed,” Horrell said.
Horrell said COID was able to keep their prices low for so long, because the hydropower revenue could offset the maintenance costs.
Over the next four years, prices for land both over and under an acre will increase by close to $50 each year.
But Horrell still promises competitive pricing.
“With these rate increases, COID will still maintain the lowest cost of water in the basin,” Horrell said.
Horrell said he understands how difficult the increase can be, especially during a drought.
"They’re not getting their water, they're not able to produce the crops that they have normally, they’re not getting the yields with the lesser water,” Horrell said. “The board took all that into consideration, and they just couldn’t wait any longer.”
However, he said, with low water levels, whether they deliver 60 percent or 100 percent of the water, the cost of labor is firm.
“It costs the same, if not more,” Horrell said. “Droughts tend to make our staff have to work harder.”
He said he and the board aren’t happy about the timing of this increase, but they will do what they have to.
“We will do our best to continue through the next year to make sure our patrons are getting their water, as much as they can get,” Horrell said.
The district hopes to get more hydropower contracts in the future and eventually offset some of these costs once again.
I dont think its the districts fault but i think their flow rate could be down the last few summers and therefore their hydro output isnt worth much anymore
Untrue. Flow remained unchanged. Are you a water patron?
This is quite simply false.
?? Last year they started reducing flow earlier than normal. And they’re not doing stock runs this winter.
I’m sure this will be in the report, but the small acreage at least, is really seeing a jump, not $50. $440 in 2021 is going to $805 this season. Next year a proposed $61 hike, 2024 – $69 hike, and so on. We do have a fare amount of water, so no doubt this increase will encourage/force people to give their water to NUID.
So we’re in severe drought. Our farmers are suffering and now anyone with a well is starting to feel the impact. Why are we still allowing businesses like facebook to use untold amounts of water? Our local government is supposed to be for the people first, but it sure feels like they threw us under the buss to get this done. Now that prices are increasing, we’re blaming the wrong people when we should be looking to our government for not only letting this get out of hand but promoting it as a good idea in the first place. In the long run, facebook is not going to make our land prices go up, but dip into poverty. The only ones we have to blame is our government and the ones that voted the okay for these projects.
Get your facts straight. First off, Facebook isn’t a COID customer. And their use is not at all “untold”, it’s public information. Their data center in Prineville uses about 12.5 acre-feet of water a year. In other words, about as much a a few dozen suburban homes. They use Prineville city water and represent less than 1% of Prineville’s annual water use. There may be reasons to criticize Facebook’s Prineville operation, but water useage ain’t one of them.
COID uses an antiquated rate structure which erroneously assumes all water is beneficially used by the consumer. In reality subdivision’s use the water for grass greenery and inefficient water features. Small 1 to 5 acre plots of land flood irrigate to raise nothing. It does however consume vast amounts of water that could be efficiently used by larger and modern operations that strive to use the resource as economically as possible.
If you don’t use irrigation water for raising crop or livestock or a harvestable commodity, your water should be redirected to farms that do. Simply a hard reality of living in the desert in a time of drought.
I am on small acreage and plan to divert most of it because of drought this year. Still figuring out how that works. Have to use it or lose it or divert is my understanding.
Just give them a call. Whatever you do, don’t just stop using it, or after a few years you’ll lose your right and property values will take a hit. Call them and they can help you divert your water without losing your water right.
That has nothing to do with COID; it’s Oregon (and western) water law. Note Horrell’s language: delivering “their water”. COID doesn’t own the water and doesn’t sell it; the water belongs to the landowners that own a water right. They (COID) are paid by the landowners to physically deliver the water, but it’s owned by the water right holders. COID has no authority to decide whether one use is more valuable than another, as long as the use conforms to the law. Basically, if you’re growing any type of non-native vegetation, you’re legal, and COID is required to deliver your water to you.
Good info. Thanks.
Thanks for the info.