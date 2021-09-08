Five Deschutes County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

First inmate outbreak since pandemic began; 6 staff contracted virus in July

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five inmates in one housing unit of the Deschutes County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate cases apparently contracted at the facility since the pandemic began, an official said Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, an inmate was displaying symptoms of COVID, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

This inmate, along with the other inmates in the housing unit, were all tested for COVID. Five of the seven inmates in this single housing unit tested positive for COVID.

Throughout the pandemic, Janes said, the county jail "has been following Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority guidelines and taking necessary precautions for infection control in an attempt to keep COVID out of the facility."

Janes said, the sheriff’s office medical director is managing care for the positive cases and coordinating with Deschutes County Public Health.

There have been several staff COVID-19 outbreaks at county jails, including a late-July workplace outbreak at the Bend jail involving three jail staff and three of their family members, according to the OHA's weekly outbreaks report.

Janes said last month no inmates had contracted the virus in jail since the pandemic began.

The jail, built in 1994 to hold 452 inmates, had 203 inmates as of Wednesday, a reduced number to allow for distancing.

In addition, each inmate has their temperature checked upon arrival and is placed in five-day quarantine if symptoms are present. Visitations have been taking place by video only.

"If an inmate arrives that is symptomatic and they need to be held in the jail, they will be isolated and monitored by our medical staff," Janes said.