Bend pediatricians: Demand for Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 higher than first supplies
One clinic reports appointments are now 3-4 weeks out
BEND, Ore (KTVZ)-- Bend pediatricians say they are experiencing a higher demand for the newly available Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds than the initial available supplies.
Pediatricians are presently working to make sure they get enough of the vaccine to meet the need.
With over 1,000 calls from parents trying to get their children the COVID-19 vaccine at a Saturday clinic, Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates said Monday the wait for an appointment is now three to four weeks out.
“Just last week 1000, calls, and we’re expecting another 800 today. So people are excited about this vaccine," COPA pediatrician Megan Karnopp said.
NewsChannel 21 was on hand Saturday as one of the first youngsters received the vaccine at their clinic.
The clinic received 250 initiates vaccines, all of which were administered Saturday.
Although there was an influx of the kids and parents coming in at the start, Karnopp anticipates the shipments and demand will balance out in coming days.
“Other partners in the community are working hard on this too, so Mosaic (Medical), Summit (Health) also are vaccinating kids in the community. So hopefully we’ll get a really big uptake in our vaccines right here," Karnopp said.
But even with community efforts, other providers said it’s an all-around challenge and are hoping to receive more doses soon.
Tamarra Harris, the system pediatrics clinics manager for Mosaic Medical, said they've only received one-third of the shipment that was allocated to them, adding up to 600 doses. They’ve administered about 200 so far and are working to secure more.
Though keeping up with the initial response for the vaccines has proven challenging, Karnopp is optimistic about the benefit it's going to have over the long run.
“I think it’s really our key to getting our kids back into all the fun of childhood," Karnopp said. "We’re really excited to have such a safe and effective vaccine. I think it’s about 90% effective in kids, so that’s exciting."
Some local pharmacies also have the Pfizer vaccine for children.
Karnopp suggested parents check the list of various clinics around the region that are offering the newly available Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11. You can find a list of clinic locations on at St. Charles's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. You can also find data on reported positive or presumptive COVID-19 cases who have a connection to Bend-La Pine Schools students or staff at the newly updated Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.
Comments
39 Comments
Good. This is the fastest way to get out of a pandemic.
This is problematic when these kids can still get covid and spread covid ALONG WITH UNKNOW LONG TERM SIDE EFFECTS that are still unknown. Big Pharma has a very long history of rolling out “Medicines” that cause huge problems years down the line. Research how many 5 to 11 year olds have died of Covid only in Oregon.. Pretty sure its zero.
Lol, you realize even the “vaccinated ” are getting sick, and carrying, and transmitting the virus. The shot does not kill the virus.
But authorities globally say stats prove it greatly reduces the risk of serious illness or death.
Greatly reduces the risk of serious side effects and death in 5 – 11 year olds?
Well, if the youngster is asymptomatic and has the virus, they can spread it to family, teachers etc.
So, possibly doesn’t reduce the side effects or death for the child (not enough data and small amount of trial ginnuea pigs) but reduces it for other older population at an unknown cost to the child (i.e. long term effects that are unknown).
But teachers are vaxxed!!! This whole talking in a circle that you do to try to prove a point is crazy.
We share factual information from govt. health experts.
What a Joke. “Government Health Experts” As I stated before you are on the wrong side of History here.
If so, and I pray not, I am far, far from alone.
You said “if the youngster is asymptomatic and has the virus, they can spread it to family and teachers.” You are being accused of talking in circles because while factual, vaccination does not prevent the situation you cite. You stepped in and made claims and those claims are being questioned as bad information. You talk a lot about respect and factual information. So do it. Show respect for your readers and answer the question with relevant and factual information. “Does vaccination greatly reduce the risk of serious side effects and death in 5 – 11 year olds?”
I am not getting into this, I told you. I quote authorities whose advice you reject. I am NO expert, but I daresay neither are you.
Your question is spot on- there is no research or data regarding serious/adverse reactions among that parameters you have posted- I sense you read the same medical journal I did cautioning parents about the lack of real clinical studies here- in short this is a crap shoot- yer gambling with your children’s health. And I would advice anyone without children- to refrain from spouting their political talking points at families who have tough decisions to make.
Not that as much as reduces the chances of giving it to older people.
How does it reduce the chances of carrying or transmission to older people? The “vaccine ” does NOT reduce transmission. And according to SCMC daily stats it only has a 60% effectiveness. Between 30 and 40 percent of people in the hospital for covid are fully vaccinated.
The fact that you call them “Authorities” shows us a bunch. Last I checked we live in America and the Government works for us not the other way around. We have Authority over our own bodies not some Globalist group nor any Government Bureaucrats.. I got to say Barney when you comment its a real tell tail sign that you are a weak man.
I am strong in ways that matters. We live in a system that has had “authorities” since the Founding Fathers. Those who reject them all for … well, for whatever, without discerning judgment, it’s very unfortunate.
Much has changed. But not everything.
“This is the fastest way to get out of a pandemic” This claim is not made by reputable sources and cannot supported using science. The virus will continue to spread in a given population until a certain percentage of that population achieves immunity (believed to be around 80%). COVID vaccines do not confer immunity. The percentage of vaccinated individuals in a population does influence infection rates but does so in a conflicting manner which largely cancels out. Non vaccinated individuals have higher viral shedding but less person to person contact. Vaccinated individuals have lower shedding but higher person to person contact. Time will tell if either group helped us reach herd immunity faster, but it won’t be much of difference. And it may not even matter. Many scientists believe COVID-19 will eventually become endemic (never going away).
Agreed ! It looks like a fifth wave is already hitting California- and if I look at the Oregon data- the numbers are starting to climb here also- and that is without the 550 additional deaths the OHA says they lost to a technical glitch.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, days after pulling out of the president’s overseas trip due to a family emergency. Psaki is vaccinated, and said she is only experiencing mild symptoms.
Hmmmmmm, has the vaccine, but still part of the pandemic?
The vaccinated are getting covid also, and also bad side effects
Parents can’t hold the manufacturer accountable if any adverse reactions such as being hospitalized with myocarditis. Parents will be responsible.
Parents ARE being responsible. That’s TheRabidRight is all about…until they aren’t.
Well they will be financially responsible for hospitalizations or death caused by the vaxx. So there’s that. Doesn’t seem responsible to me as a parent to give a med that has very limited testing and not FDA approved to youth. The safety trials were only tested on 3000 kids, think about that.https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/17965?autologincheck=redirected. Meanwhile, there are extremely tiny percentages of children dying of covid in the US.
And there has only been 3 deaths caused by the J&J vaccine.
https://covid-101.org/science/how-many-people-have-died-from-the-vaccine-in-the-u-s/
“There are three deaths that appear to be linked to blood clots that occurred after people got the J&J vaccine. Since we now know how to correctly treat people who develop these blood clots, future deaths related to this very rare side effect can be prevented.”
Thank goodness that the majority of parents have enough common sense to not be influenced by the few that have an agenda to try and create fear for whatever sordid reason they seem to be obsessed with.
So sad
Poor kids
We all grew up with parental imposed health restrictions that are silly in hindsight. This is just a continuation of the same. What gets me though is pre-internet society didn’t have access to unlimited information like we do now. My parents wouldn’t let me sit close to the TV because they thought it was bad for my eyes, but they had no problem with me ripping around on a bicycle without shoes or a helmet. Humans are just funny like that and if the internet has proven anything, it’s that our inconsistencies are not due to a lack of information.
We had encyclopedias and medical journals. I agree with you that our parents did impose health restrictions that were silly, but they never let us be a test subject to an injection of a new technology. mRNA injection isn’t in the same category as sitting too close to the TV. I feel bad that these kids don’t get to opt out of the experiment yet they have to live with the ramifications for the rest of their lives. I just wish the media and some moderators didn’t push that this is normal so much. Most people don’t know better and they are easy to trust their news sources and government and i wish medical staff didn’t have to be fearful of speaking the truth of what they know. If you don’t want to be fired, shamed or labeled a “trump supporter and a racist” you gotta go with the narrative. Most accept the herd mentality to keep their lives as normal as possible.
Meanwhile, 27,000 deaths caused by the vaxx.https://openvaers.com
“Unverified”
“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at http://www.vaers.hhs.gov.”
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
Ok Barns, here’s a scoop for ya. California Governor Newsom reportedly has Guienne Barre Syndrome from the vaxx. Now that is some serious karma if true. https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1457861599033757696?s=20
See no official confirmation or from reputable source.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2021/08/robert-malone-vaccine-inventor-vaccine-skeptic/619734/
I agree, don’t see anything official, not sure it is. But, worth watching.
Their has been alot of deaths from this vaccine
Verified reports? Please share from reputable source, because no one in “mainstream media” has had verified deaths reports.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/sep/20/facebook-posts/no-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-causing-deaths/
You can still get covid and bad side effects from this vaccine
Just far less likely to