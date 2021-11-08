Bend pediatricians: Demand for Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 higher than first supplies

(Update: Added video, comments from pediatricians)

One clinic reports appointments are now 3-4 weeks out

BEND, Ore (KTVZ)-- Bend pediatricians say they are experiencing a higher demand for the newly available Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds than the initial available supplies.

Pediatricians are presently working to make sure they get enough of the vaccine to meet the need.

With over 1,000 calls from parents trying to get their children the COVID-19 vaccine at a Saturday clinic, Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates said Monday the wait for an appointment is now three to four weeks out.

“Just last week 1000, calls, and we’re expecting another 800 today. So people are excited about this vaccine," COPA pediatrician Megan Karnopp said.

NewsChannel 21 was on hand Saturday as one of the first youngsters received the vaccine at their clinic.

The clinic received 250 initiates vaccines, all of which were administered Saturday.

Although there was an influx of the kids and parents coming in at the start, Karnopp anticipates the shipments and demand will balance out in coming days.

“Other partners in the community are working hard on this too, so Mosaic (Medical), Summit (Health) also are vaccinating kids in the community. So hopefully we’ll get a really big uptake in our vaccines right here," Karnopp said.

But even with community efforts, other providers said it’s an all-around challenge and are hoping to receive more doses soon.

Tamarra Harris, the system pediatrics clinics manager for Mosaic Medical, said they've only received one-third of the shipment that was allocated to them, adding up to 600 doses. They’ve administered about 200 so far and are working to secure more.

Though keeping up with the initial response for the vaccines has proven challenging, Karnopp is optimistic about the benefit it's going to have over the long run.

“I think it’s really our key to getting our kids back into all the fun of childhood," Karnopp said. "We’re really excited to have such a safe and effective vaccine. I think it’s about 90% effective in kids, so that’s exciting."

Some local pharmacies also have the Pfizer vaccine for children.

Karnopp suggested parents check the list of various clinics around the region that are offering the newly available Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11. You can find a list of clinic locations on at St. Charles's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. You can also find data on reported positive or presumptive COVID-19 cases who have a connection to Bend-La Pine Schools students or staff at the newly updated Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.