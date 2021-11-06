C.O. children line up to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

All appointments booked for children age 5-11 to get vaccine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday was a big day for 8-year-old Miles Peoples, who got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Central Oregon Pediatric Associates.

Miles is one of the first younger kids in Central Oregon to get the vaccine. Although he was a little nervous, he said he's excited for life to get back to normal.

"I'm just excited to be able to see new people -- like to be able to meet more new people again," Miles said.

His mom, Mandy Peoples, shared the same sentiment.

"We think it's a good thing to do for the community and for everyone," Peoples told NewsChannel 21 on Saturday. "It helps protect his teachers, it helps protect his grandmother. So we're really just excited that we had this opportunity."

Peoples said parents considering the vaccine for their children "should really look at vetted, scientific sources for their information."

Miles and over 250 other kids received their first dose at the Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates vaccine clinic on Saturday.

COPA is offering the vaccine for all children age 5 and up through appointments and at special vaccine clinics.