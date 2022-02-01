Anti-mask mandate protest held near Redmond High School
Several days of anti-mask mandate protests continued Tuesday at a park near Redmond High School.
Several days of anti-mask mandate protests continued Tuesday at a park near Redmond High School.
Comments
2 Comments
Is KTVZ pouting with the one sentence article because someone hurt their feelers?? Not going along with their agenda?? Maybe KTVZ should work at better representing all of the community instead of 1/3 of the progressive boneheads that exist in it. Pathetic.
We post many videos from our newscasts every day with a brief text introduction. The reporter stories are more in-depth.