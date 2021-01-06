Police pursuit in Madras ends in apparent officer-involved shooting

Crime And Courts

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A police pursuit led to an apparent officer-involved shooting near St. Charles Madras on Wednesday, prompting street closures and a major multi-agency investigation.

Witnesses told NewsChannel 21 police were pursuing a light-colored car on Northeast Oak Street shortly before noon. The driver apparently tried to make a U-turn, but police pinned it in and shots were fired as or after the person tried to leave the car.

Oak Street was closed in Madras between 12th and 16th Street for a law enforcement investigation. Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn said in a text alert that the closure was expected to continue “throughout the evening.”

A St. Charles Health System official confirmed that St. Charles Madras was not placed in lockdown or lockout as a result of the nearby incident.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.