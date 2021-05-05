Businesses challenge COVID restrictions in suit against Gov. Brown

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of businesses has filed a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown over her recent extension of Oregon’s state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brown last week extended it by 60 days, giving her the authority to issue restrictions on business operations.

Brown said Tuesday that all counties would be moved out of extreme risk, ending the ban on indoor dining by Friday. It wasn't immediately clear how Brown’s announcement would affect the lawsuit.

The group suing includes the political action committees Oregon Moms Union and Heart of Main Street, and a restaurant owner.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.