Portland: Feds to blame for cops’ failure in settlement deal

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say they welcome constructive criticism from federal Justice Department lawyers who found the Police Bureau has failed to adhere to a settlement governing officers’ use of force. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials also blame the federal government for contributing to the lapses.

The city attorney wrote Friday in a response to the Justice Department's formal notice of non-compliance that the conduct of the federal government on Portland streets last summer made a difficult situation much worse.

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement through mediation over allegations that the city failed to meet key reforms, they’re likely to meet again before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon.