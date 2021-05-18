Police: 4 shot in incident on Portland’s Swan Island

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say four people were shot in an incident on Swan Island in Portland on Monday night.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the four people arrived at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 10 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting happened after a group of people who had gone to a funeral for a recent shooting victim met at a McDonald’s restaurant. Police say all four victims are expected to survive.

Police were then sent to the hospital after a group congregated outside. The Bbreau later said the “large crowd and emotional response to the shooting created a need for an increased response to restore order.”