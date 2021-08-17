Off-duty Redmond officer arrested on drunken, reckless driving charges in crash

Crime And Courts

No injuries reported in Tumalo-area collision; DCSO says she was making a U-turn

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An off-duty Redmond police officer has been arrested and charged with drunken and reckless driving after a non-injury crash in the Tumalo area, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office received a report shortly after 6 p.m. Monday of the crash in the 65000 block of Cline Falls Road, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. The reporting party advised the other driver might be intoxicated.

Deputies investigating the crash contacted the other driver, Hannah Copeland, 44, of Powell Butte, and determined Copeland was driving a 1977 Jeep Wrangler and making a U-turn on Cline Falls Road when she struck the other vehicle. They also determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

Copeland was arrested without incident at the scene, Janes said. She was later issued a citation to appear in court on charges of DUII-alcohol and reckless driving, then released to a third party.

Janes said the results of the investigation report are being sent to the district attorney’s office for review of possible further charges.

Redmond police Captain Devin Lewis confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that Copeland is still employed by the agency but could not comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation and personnel matter.

In February, Copeland, who has been with Redmond police for more than 20 years, filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the department, alleging toxic workplace behavior by a supervisor lieutenant, Eric Beckwith. Court records indicate that lawsuit is still in process, and Copeland's attorney, Daniel Thenell of Portland, told NewsChannel 21 it is in its "early stages."