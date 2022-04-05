Scam alert issued by Crook County Sheriff’s Office

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff's Office issued a scam alert Tuesday, warning residents about calls being received from someone who falsely claims to work for the department -- and who threatens that a judge will be signing a warrant for their arrest.

"The caller will usually try and get money from the resident," Sgt. Bill Elliott said. "This is a scam call," he warned, advising not to give the caller any information.

Elliott said the sheriff’s office will never ask a person for money or credit card information in exchange for not issuing a warrant.

"Be alert and do not give your credit card or banking information over the phone to anyone that is not a reputable company that you know and trust," he added.