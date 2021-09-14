Deschutes County DA’s office warns of scam emails claiming ‘crime,’ seeking fee

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office had a warning for residents on Tuesday, not to fall for scam emails claiming to be from their office, alleging residents committed a crime and seeking a fee to resolve the matter.

The DA's office said it recently received a report of a community member receiving a scam e-mail. This e-mail stated that the individual had committed a crime and that the DA's office would work with them for a fee.

"The District Attorney’s office never solicits money," the office said in a news release. "Please do not respond to these e-mails, give them personal information or provide payment."

The DA's office said to contact them at 541-388-6520 with any questions.