Fire, ammonia release at McMinnville creamery prompts evacuations

Fire

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A fire and related ammonia in the air at the Organic Valley Creamery in McMinnville prompted an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon for everyone within a half mile of the business.

McMinnville Police announced the evacuation at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday because of anhydrous ammonia being released as the fire burns. Police said people under evacuation should go to West Wortman Park. No injuries were reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with a pungent, suffocating odor.

McMinnville police said in a tweet that all evacuated citizens were able to return home by around 8 p.m. but said crews would be on the fire scene throughout the night.